Orlando Pirates join queue of clubs monitoring Chippa United marksman Moeketsi Sekola

The Buccaneers may have to beat Amakhosi and the Brazilians to the two-capped Bafana Bafana international's services

Orlando Pirates have reportedly joined the race for Chippa United striker Moeketsi Sekola's signature.

The 28-year-old marksman is currently on a season-long loan deal at the Chilli Boys from National First Division (NFD) side Highlands Park.

Sekola signed a pre-contract with outfit Highlands earlier this year, while still on the books of PSL side Free State Stars.

Following their relegation to the NFD from the PSL at the end of last season, the Lions of the North agreed to loan the forward to Chippa.

Sekola has hit the ground running at the Port Elizabeth-based side - having featured in all four of their league matches and netted once this season.

Pirates are said to be monitoring the player's progress at Chippa and they are likely to make a move for the player during the January, 2018 Transfer Window.

The 2014/15 PSL Golden Boot winner has also been linked with Pirates' Gauteng rivals Bidvest Wits, Kaizer Chiefs as well as Mamelodi Sundowns.

It remains to be seen whether Pirates will approach Highlands and Chippa regarding Sekola's services in the next Transfer Window period.

He signed a three-year pre-contract with Highlands in January, 2017.