Orlando Pirates lead Kaizer Chiefs in race for Maritzburg United striker Evans Rusike

According to reports, the two Soweto giants have tabled offers for the Team of Choice talisman

Orlando Pirates are reportedly leading the race to sign Maritzburg United forward Evans Rusike.

A move to one of the Premier Soccer League’s big guns has long been touted for the Zimbabwe international, and with both Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates reported to have tabled offers for the 27-year-old’s services.

Despite the Team of Choice’s reluctance to let Rusike leave following the departure of Kurt Lentjies, a source close to Phakaaathi reveals that they may not be able to turn down the Buccaneers offer.

“Maritzburg do not want to sell him because they need him, especially after losing Kurt (Lentjies), but they may be forced to let him go as Chiefs and Pirates have made good offers,” said the source.

“Pirates stand a good chance because they have offered other players plus cash and Maritzburg could do with more experienced players,” the source concluded.

The Sea Robbers are also still believed to be interested in Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Mogakolodi Ngele, and according to the same publication, if they are to snap him up, they may ended up giving up on Rusike.