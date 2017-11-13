Orlando Pirates legend Teboho Moloi withdraws comments he made against Kaizer Chiefs

The former Pirates fan-favourite was unimpressed with the officiating after the Chilli Boys' Cup exit

Chippa United head coach Teboho Moloi has withdrawn his utterances made against Kaizer Chiefs during post-match interviews over a week ago.

The retired midfielder cut a disappointed figure following United's 1-0 defeat to Chiefs a Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-final match a on Sunday, 5 November 2017.

Moloi criticised the incompetence of South Africa refereeing following the encounter which was played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Moloi said in reference to the comments he made during post-match interviews: "I would like to withdraw the comments I made against Kaizer Chiefs in relation to my playing days (for Orlando Pirates between 1987-1992)."

"The statement was made in the heat of the moment," he said on a statement which was released by United.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is yet to comment on the matter.

United are set to face Free State Stars in a PSL match at the Goble Park on Wednesday, 22 November 2017.