Orlando Pirates – Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Bucs welcome struggling Downs to Soweto

Bucs and Downs meet in a tantalizing midweek encounter, with the latter on a three-game losing run

Orlando Pirates are fully aware that form counts very little in football, as they welcome a Mamelodi Sundowns side on Wednesday that just lost to Kaizer Chiefs, AmaZulu and Chippa United on the trot.

“It will be a totally different ball game against Sundowns. The form is not important when you play these type of matches,” Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic told the media on Monday.

Heading into the tie, Downs hold the upper-hand after winning all four of their past league matches in the last two seasons that include a record-breaking 6-0 thumping earlier this year.

Aside from their slump in form, Downs are still the favourites to make it five successive wins over the resurgent Sea Robbers.

The pressure though is once again on Pitso Mosimane after their recent results, but they are not feeling the pinch because the performances have been gratifying.

“We have to keep calm. This is our reality. You are the head of the club and you’ve got to keep everybody calm. And you’ve got to look at the game.

“Are we playing well? Yes, I think we are playing well. Are we dominating? Yes, all the time. We dominated in all three games,” Mosimane told the media.

Bucs are a totally different side under ‘Micho’, and if there’s a good a time to set the record straight against under-siege Tshwane giants- it is now.

To do that, they will need the help of the in-form Thabo Qalinge and the goal-scoring prowess of Thamsanqa Gabuza to pull the plug on Mosimane’s men.

Defensively, they will count on Wayne Sandilands in goal to safeguard the net against his former paymasters where he will be ably assisted by Ntsikelelo Nyauza and captain Thabo Matlaba among others.

Furthermore, there’s Rhulani Mokwena they can count to plot the downfall of his ex-employers by spilling the beans on the strengths and weaknesses of their opponents most influential players.