Orlando Pirates midfielder Morrison linked with AS Vita

Orlando Pirates midfielder Bernard Morrison will reportedly leave the Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants at the end of the current season.



The Ghanaian winger joined the Buccaneers from the DR Congo giants AS Vita prior to the current campaign, but he has since failed to establish himself.



According to The Citizen source, Vita are keen to resign Morrison, who was recently said to have been arrested on charges of armed robbery, but the case was later withdrawn.



"He lacks commitment at training and his off-the-field conduct is not helping things either," the source said.



"Remember that he was arrested last month. Even though the case was withdrawn, the damage was already done because Pirates made headlines for the wrong reasons," the source continued.



"They have decided to release him along with the host of other players, who are not in the coach’s plans for next season," the source added.



“His former club As Vita want him back and I heard that he met their representatives in Swaziland recently," the source revealed.



"I think he is going there next season, but he will not be at Pirates next season,” the source concluded.



Morrison, who is tied to a long-term deal at the Soweto giants, has played nine matches in all competitions for Bucs.

His last competitive appearance was against ABC Motsepe side EC Bees in the Nedbank Cup two months ago.