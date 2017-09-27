Orlando Pirates midfielder Riyaad Norodien close to making a return

Sangweni, who joined Bucs from Chippa United prior to the current season, is still out nursing a long-term injury

Orlando Pirates' attacking midfielder Riyaad Norodien is close to returning to full fitness.

The 22-year-old is yet to feature for the Buccaneers due to a foot injury which he sustained while playing for Bafana Bafana at the 2017 Cosafa Cup in North West.

According to the Pirates official website, Norodien has been training well as he looks to regain his full fitness.

The site also disclosed that Thamsanqa Sangweni, who is a central midfielder by trade, is still out nursing a knee injury.

A club statement read: "According to the Bucs medical team, the enterprising attacking midfielder has been training well and the Strength and Conditioning team is satisfied with his progress.

"Norodien has been out for over a month, having suffered a foot injury while on international duty with Bafana Bafana.

"Meanwhile, Thamsanqa Sangweni is still out of action as he continues to receive treatment on his knee."

Bucs will travel to the Peter Mokaba Stadium where they are scheduled to take on Polokwane City in a PSL match on Saturday.