Orlando Pirates not interested in Murushid Juuko while Simba welcomes a bid

With Bucs having exhausted their foreign quota of five players, it was unlikely they'd be in for the Uganda international. Goal spoke to the club

Orlando Pirates have denied reports indicating that they had approached Simba SC defender Murushid Juuko.

Reports linking the 23-year-old player with Pirates have intensified after former Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic joined Bucs as the new head coach on Thursday.

However, Pirates have claimed that they are not trying to sign the highly-rated defender, who was expected to land in South Africa last week, according to reports from Uganda.

"It's not true - we have not approached him," Pirates administrative manager Floyd Mbele told Goal.

When asked if Pirates were interested in Juuko, or invited him to South Africa, Mbele said: "I don't even know the player."

On the other hand, Simba's welcoming a bid for the player if an interested party contacts the club directly.

Simba spokesman Haji Manara spoke to Goal about any potential interest.

"Juuko is still a Simba player and is present in our next season plans, but we can't stand in the way if another team wants him because this is a business.

"If they want to sign him it's better they come to the table and we have talks for a transfer, and sign him following proper procedures," Manara told Goal.