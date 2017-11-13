Orlando Pirates to offload Nkosinathi Mthiyane

Orlando Pirates will reportedly offload Nkosinathi Mthiyane during the next January Transfer Window.

The defender, who is competing with Innocent Maela and Marc Van Heerden in the left-back position, is yet to make a competitive appearance for the Bucs first team this season.

The Citizen source close to Pirates has disclosed that Mthiyane will be offloaded during the January, 2018 Transfer Window.

“Mthiyane is in the position where [Patrick] Phungwayo was before he left Pirates to join Free State Stars. There’s just too much quality in that left back position, so there’s just no place for him,” said the source.

“Pirates were hoping that Arrows will keep him for one more season, but they did not take up that option hence he’s playing in the reserve league," the concluded.

Mthiyane joined Pirates from Chippa United prior to the 2016/17 campaign and he was loaned out to Lamontville Golden Arrows midway through the season after failing to break into the Bucs starting line-up.