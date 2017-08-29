Orlando Pirates part ways with reported SuperSport United target Patrick Phungwayo

Phungwayo, who made his Bafana Bafana debut against Ivory Coast in an international friendly match three years ago, is now a free agent

Orlando Pirates have announced the departure of left-back Patrick Phungwayo.

The defender failed to command a regular place during his five-year stay at Bucs as he struggled with injuries, while Thabo Matlaba was preferred ahead of him.

The Buccaneers, who are now under the guidance of Serbian coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic, have since decided to part ways with Phungwayo.

On Tuesday, Pirates announced that they had terminated 29-year-old's contract on their official website.

A club statement read: "Orlando Pirates Football Club has parted ways with Patrick Phungwayo.

"An agreement has been reached for the mutual termination of the contract following a meeting between both parties yesterday.

"The Club would like to thank Mr Phungwayo for his service and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours."

Phungwayo, who joined Pirates from Bidvest Wits in 2012, made 56 league appearances for the Buccaneers.

He has been linked with a possible move to SuperSport United.