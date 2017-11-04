Orlando Pirates – Polokwane City Preview: Bucs aim to bounce back from Brazilians defeat

The Buccaneers are aiming to reach their second successive Telkom Knockout semifinals when they take on Polokwane City

Orlando Pirates are looking to put their disappointing defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns behind them when they host Polokwane City in a Telkom Knockout Cup quarterfinal encounter at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The Buccaneers were put to the sword by their cross-city rivals in a league match on Wednesday evening as the Brazilians ran out 3-1 victors to hand the Ghosts their second league defeat of the season.

Micho Sredojevic’s charges had come into the league tie after booking their spot in the quarterfinals with a 1-0 victory away to Lamontville Golden Arrows in Durban last weekend.

The two sides have already faced off in the league this season in a scintillating 2-2 draw at the Peter Mokaba Stadium with the Buccaneers needing a last minute equalizer from Thamsanqa Gabuza to salvage a point for the Mayfair outfit.

Pirates last won the TKO in 2011 beating Bidvest Wits 3-1 and could reach the last four for the second time in two years after falling to SuperSport United in the semifinals last year.

Rise and Shine have been in fine form and are unbeaten in their last two matches in all competitions. The Polokwane outfit held Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs to a goalless stalemate in their midweek league clash and advanced to the quarterfinals of the TKO at the expense of Ajax Cape Town who they defeated 4-3 on penalties after the match ended 0-0.

Bernard Molekwa’s side are yet to suffer a defeat to the ‘Big Three’ this season. They shocked the Brazilians with a 2-1 win in Tshwane before holding both Chiefs and Pirates to draws, a feat they will once again hope to carry out and keep the Buccaneers at bay in order to see themselves through to the last four for the first time ever in this competition.