Orlando Pirates register interest in Maritzburg United defender Brian Onyango

The Kenyan international, who joined Maritzburg from Santos in 2015, is still contracted to the KwaZulu-Natal side until June, 2019

Orlando Pirates have reportedly registered their interest in another Maritzburg United player during the current Transfer Window.

Bucs are known to be keen to sign Maritzburg's leading marksman Evans Rusike, but the Team of Choice have made it that the Zimbabwean player is not for sale.

Rusike's club teammate, Brian Mandela Onyango, who is a defender by trade, is now a target for the Buccaneers according to the latest reports.

Pirates will reportedly approach Maritzburg for Mandela's services, before the current Transfer Window closes on Thursday at midnight.

Onyango, who has been linked with Mamelodi Sundowns, has established himself as one of the top PSL defenders in the last few campaigns.

Last season, the 23-year-old player helped Maritzburg finish in the top eight - making 21 league appearances and he scored four goals in the process.

It remains to be seen whether the Team of Choice would agree to sell Onyango if they are approached by Pirates this week.

Onyango is currently part of the Kenya squad that will face Mozambique in an international friendly match in Maputo on Saturday.





