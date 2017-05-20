Orlando Pirates reportedly join the race for Bloemfontein Celtic winger Mahlasela

The Buccaneers are believed to be keen to resign the skillful player, who scored against the Soweto giants in the Nedbank Cup last month

Orlando Pirates have reportedly expressed their interest in Bloemfontein Celtic midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela.

The dribbling wizard has had his breakthrough season in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) - featuring in 20 league matches thus far.

His exploits for Phunya Sele Sele are said to have attracted interest from PSL sides Platinum Stars and Maritzburg United.

But The Citizen source close to Celtic has revealed that the Buccaneers have also inquired about the Mahlasela's services.

“Pirates have inquired about his availability," the source said.

"They want him back because they feel that he has earned enough experience to add value to the team," the source concluded.

The 26-year-old winger has spent most of his career in the National First Division (NFD) on-loan from Pirates after graduating from the club's academy.

Mahlasela turned out for Roses United, Sivutsa Stars and Royal Eagles in the NFD, before joining Celtic on a permanent deal prior to the 2015/16 season.

He still has one more season left on his Phunya Sele Sele contract.