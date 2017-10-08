Orlando Pirates set to offer vice-captain Abbubaker Mobara a new contract

Bucs are not leaving anything to chance with their vice-captain who will enter the final year of his contract next year

Orlando Pirates are reportedly planning to hand vice-captain Abbubaker Mobara a new deal despite his current deal only expiring in June 2019.

The versatile player will enter the final year of his contract next year, but the club is looking to tie him to a new long-term deal having done well since his move from Ajax Cape Town in 2016.

Mobara is currently deputizing as captain to Thabo Matlaba and has been a marvel to watch whenever he's on the field.

The 23-year-old was heavily linked with a possible move to Mamelodi Sundowns prior to him joining Bucs, and they are no doubt one of the teams monitoring his situation.

And this could be one of the reasons why Bucs intend to offer him a new deal.

Mobara has made 32 appearances in all competitions since arriving from the Urban Warriors, with two goals to his name thus far.