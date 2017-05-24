Orlando Pirates striker Kutumela on Chippa United radar

The Chilli Boys are said to be monitoring the former South Africa under-23 international's situation at Bucs

Orlando Pirates striker Thabiso Kutumela is reportedly on the radar of Chippa United.

The 23-year-old forward has failed to live up to expectations at Bucs following his move from Baroka FC prior to the current 2016/17 campaign.

Kutumela arrived at the Houghton-based side having won the 2015/16 National First Division (NFD) Golden Boot award after scoring 18 goals for Bakgaga.

The Citizen source has revealed that Chilli Boys, who are fighting relegation from PSL, are looking to sign Kutumela on loan from Bucs.

“The names are out and we heard that Thabiso is among the players who will be sent on loan," the source said.

"I think he will go to Chippa United, but we still have to wait and see what happens at Chippa since they are not in a good position in the league,” the source concluded.

Kutumela, who is tied to a long-term deal at Pirates, has scored one goal in five league appearances for the club.

He's yet to feature under Bucs coach Kjell Jonevret, who arrived at the club in February 2017.