Orlando Pirates strikers Lyle Foster and Thabiso Kutumela nursing injuries

The two Bucs forwards are expected to return to full training within the next two weeks

Orlando Pirates strikers Thabiso Kutumela and Lyle Foster have joined Thamsanqa Sangweni in the club's injury list.

Sangweni, a central midfielder by trade, is currently out nursing a knee injury which he sustained last month.

Former Baroka FC forward Kutumela, 24, has suffered a mild muscle strain, while 17-year-old sensation Foster is nursing a knee injury according to the club's official website.

A club statement read "Forwards Thabiso Kutumela and Lyle Foster are currently receiving treatment for their respective injuries.

"Fortunately for the pair, they will utilise this time during the FIFA international break to recover and be ready ahead of the restart of the league campaign in a fortnight.

"According to the Bucs medical team, Kutumela suffered a mild muscle strain and is currently receiving treatment. Meanwhile, the newly promoted 17 year old is receiving treatment on a knock to the knee.

"Both players’ injuries are not considered serious and they are expected to return to full training within the next two weeks."

Bucs will welcome Platinum Stars in a PSL match at the Orlando Stadium on 18 October 2017.