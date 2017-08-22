Orlando Pirates suffer injury blow as Thamsanqa Sangweni is ruled out until September

The 28-year-old midfield maestro failed a late fitness test as Bucs prepare to face the Limpopo-based side

Orlando Pirates have suffered a blow ahead of their PSL clash with Baroka FC on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers are scheduled to face Bakgaka Ba Ga Mphahlele at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in their second league game of the 2017/18 season.

New signing Thamsanqa Sangweni, who was instrumental as Bucs recorded a 1-0 victory over his former side Chippa United in their maiden league game on Saturday, will miss the clash against Baroka due to an injury.

The hard-working midfielder has sustained a knee injury and he will be out for up to two weeks as he undergoes rehabilitation according the club's official website.

"Thamsanqa Sangweni has been ruled out of the Absa Premiership encounter against Baroka FC tonight.

"The hard tackling midfielder has failed a late fitness test for a knee injury he suffered in the 1-0 victory over Chippa United at the weekend.

"Sangweni is expected out for up to two weeks as he undergoes rehabilitation," a statement read.

However, Bucs, who are under the guidance of Serbian tactician Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic, have been boosted by Happy Jele's return from suspension after missing the clash with Chippa.

"Meanwhile, central defender Happy Jele returns after serving his one match suspension," another statement read.

Jele is the longest serving player in the current Bucs squad - having worked with Sredojevic during the trainer first coaching stint with the club between 2006 and 2007.