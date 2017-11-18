Orlando Pirates sweating over the fitness of Matlaba and Gabuza ahead of Golden Arrows clash

The Soweto giants will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after being knocked out of the cup competition

Orlando Pirates duo Thabo Matlaba and Thamsanqa Gabuza are both nursing injuries ahead of Bucs' clash with Lamontville Golden Arrows.

The PSL encounter will be take place at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday following a two-week Fifa international break.

According to the Bucs official website Matlaba and Gabuza are suffering from minor knocks which they sustained during the team's Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-final clash with Polokwane City a fortnight ago.

''Head Coach Micho Sredejovic and his charges will be sweating over the readiness of Thamsanqa Gabuza and Thabo Matlaba ahead of the Absa Premiership clash against Golden Arrows next week.

"The duo is suffering from minor knocks picked up in the Telkom Knockout defeat to Polokwane City. Defender Matlaba is nursing an ankle sprain while Gabuza is receiving treatment for a thigh injury," a statement read.

The site also stated that defenders Mthokozisi Dube and Innocent Maela, who are both injured, will miss next week's encounter.

"Both players continue to undergo rehabilitation and will be assessed over the weekend to determine their availability for the league clash against Abafana Be’sthende on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, defenders Mthokozisi Dube and Innocent Maela continue to receive treatment for their respective injuries. Both players will not be available for the clash next week as they work their way back to full fitness," another statement read.