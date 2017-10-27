Orlando Pirates target Murushid Juuko attracts interest from Egypt

The former Bunamwaya and SC Victoria University player is expected to leave the Tanzanian giants in December, 2017

Orlando Pirates will reportedly face competition from an unnamed Egyptian club for defender Murushid Juuko's signature.

The Ugandan international was linked with the Buccaneers prior to the current 2017/18 season.

However, Juuko's current club Simba SC are said to have refused to sell the highly-rated central defender to Pirates.

The player's contract with the Tanzanian Premier League giants will reportedly expire in December, 2017 and Bucs are expected to make a move for Juuko during the January, 2018 Transfer Window.

“I heard there was an Egyptian team lurking around and asking if he had signed anything with Pirates yet," The Citizen source said.

Pirates head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic, who is a former Uganda mentor, is said to be keen to reunite with Juuko at the Johannesburg-based side.

"His managers wanted him to go to Pirates because of Micho (the Pirates coach) who understands him," the source continued.

"But now that there is a bigger carrot dangled for them, they might change their minds,” the source concluded.

Bucs currently have Nigerian goalkeeper Emmanuel Daniel, Senegalese midfielder Issa Sarr, Ghanaian winger Bernard Morrison and Zambian striker Justin Shonga registered on their foreign quota.

This means that the Soweto giants only have one available foreign spot left on their books.