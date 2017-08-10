Orlando Pirates target Rusike signs new Maritzburg United contract

Bucs were reportedly beating Kaizer Chiefs to the signing of Evans Rusike, but he's extended his contract for three years

United coach Fadlu David's has been boosted with the news that Rusike's signed a new deal with the club.

It remains to be seen if this will end the interest of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. With the price effectively increasing it is highly unlikely they will come back in for him during this transfer window.

That will spur the KwaZulu-Natal club's camp ahead of their titanic battle against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 quarterfinals on the weekend.

A move to one of the Premier Soccer League’s big guns has long been touted for the Zimbabwe international, and with both Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates reported to have tabled offers for the 27-year-old’s services.

The Team of Choice was reluctant to do business for Rusike following the departure of Kurt Lentjies, and the club has proved this stance by extending his contract.