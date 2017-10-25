Orlando Pirates in triple injury boost with Happy Jele, Mthokozisi Dube and Gladwin Shitolo back

Three Bucs defenders have resumed training ahead of the cup encounter

Orlando Pirates have revealed that Musa Nyatama will return to full fitness within the next two-three weeks.

The midfielder missed Pirates' goalless draw with Kaizer Chiefs in a PSL match on Saturday after sustaining an injury against Platinum Stars last week Tuesday.

The Houghton-based outfit made the announcement on their official website on Wednesday.

A club statement read: "There was fear amongst the Bucs faithful when the 30-year old was stretchered off in the clash, that he would be out for a lengthy period of time. His absence from the Soweto Derby three days later made for a grim prognosis, however the Bucs medical team have revealed that the injury is not too serious.

"According to the medical report, Nyatama suffered a grade 1 strain to the quad. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation and should return to full fitness within the next 2-3 weeks."

However, the Buccaneers disclosed that Happy Jele, Mthokozisi Dube and Gladwin Shitolo have recovered well with their respective injuries.

"More good news to land on the Technical Team’s desk is the return of defender-come-midfielder Gladwin Shitolo to full training, while Happy Jele and Mthokozisi Dube are said to be recovering well with their respective injuries," another statement read.

Pirates will lock horns with Lamontville Golden Arrows in a Telkom Knockout Cup Last 16 match at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on Saturday.