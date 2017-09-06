Orlando Pirates wanted to sign Sundowns trio Mogakolodi Ngele, Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro

The Buccaneers were said to be keen to raid the Brazilians after selling Oupa Manyisa to their PSL rivals

Orlando Pirates ' late bid for Mamelodi Sundowns forward Mogakolodi Ngele was reportedly rejected by the Tshwane giants.

According to The Citizen, Pirates submitted a bid for the Botswana international as they looked to strengthen their striking department.

However, the 2016 Caf Champions League winners reportedly rejected it on the PSL Transfer Window deadline day last week.

“Sundowns didn’t accept their offers," the source said on the publication.

The source also revealed that Pirates are likely to make another move for Ngele during the next PSL Transfer Window in January, 2018.

"I hear they even tried to get him on loan but could not reach an agreement before the transfer window closed," the source continued.

"They could try again in January if they still need him,” the source concluded.

Pirates are said to have also made offers for Sundowns forwards Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro, but they were turned down by the Brazilians.

Zimbabwean playmaker Billiat's current contract with Sundowns is due to expire at the end of this season and the club could sell him in January, 2018.

Colombian striker Castro, who was the subject of a rejected bid from Kaizer Chiefs last week, is reportedly unsettled at Sundowns.