Orlando Pirates winger Thabo Qalinge looking forward to a fruitful season

The 26-year-old winger is looking forward to a fruitful season as Bucs target the 2017/18 PSL title

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabo Qalinge is eager to help the team bounce back to winning ways in the PSL.

The Soweto giants suffered their first league defeat of the season when they lost 1-0 to Bidvest Wits at the Bidvest Stadum on Saturday.

The narrow defeat ended Bucs' five-match unbeaten streak - having recorded three victories and two draws.

The dribbling wizard says they need to move on and focus on winning their upcoming matches following their defeat to the defending league champions.

“It is part of football to lose some games, but we always want to win,” Qalinge told Phakaaathi.

“We lost to a good team, but we pulled out a great fight, we were just unfortunate to lose the match," he said.

"Going forward, we have to make it a point that we win our games," the Soweto-born player added.

Qalinge has scored two goals this season and he wants to help the team to win some silverware.

“I want to do well individually, but what matters most is the team, we have to make our supporters happy this season," he concluded.

Bucs, who are placed third on the league standings, will face Polokwane City at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.