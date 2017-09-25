New Orleans Saints take in Arsenal match at Emirates Stadium

The American football team got a chance to see some of their European football counterparts in action on Monday

Several members of the NFL's New Orleans Saints were in attendance on Monday as Arsenal took on West Brom at the Emirates Stadium.

Running back Mark Ingram, defensive end Cameron Jordon and star quarterback Drew Brees were among the more high-profile members of the Saints appearing at the Premier League encounter.

Prior to the match, Arsenal presented their American football counterparts with a jersey to commemorate the occasion.

Thanks to @Arsenal for hosting a few of the guys tonight! #AFCvWBA pic.twitter.com/FznXvHzXIa — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 25, 2017

The Saints are in London to face the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.