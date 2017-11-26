Ormsby wins maiden European Tour title in Hong Kong

The Hong Kong Open has been won by Wade Ormsby, with Rafa Cabrera Bello left disappointed for a second year running.

Wade Ormsby claimed a maiden European Tour title at the Hong Kong Open on Sunday as long-time leader SSP Chawrasia's challenge faded.

Chawrasia had spoken of the pressure of heading into the final day with a one-shot lead and produced his worst round of the week to finish tied for seventh - a triple bogey at the ninth marking the beginning of the end for his chances.

Ormsby, meanwhile, went two under for the day to finish the tournament eleven under par, Rafa Cabrera Bello missing the chance to snatch the title at the last.

The Spaniard was level with Ormsby as he teed off at the 18th but a second bogey of the round dropped him back into a four-way tie for second, alongside Julian Suri, Paul Peterson and Alexander Bjork.

Cabrera Bello was also left disappointed at this event last year, when he was beaten into second place by a Sam Brazel birdie at the last.

Ormsby's only previous tournament victory came at the Asian Tour's Panasonic Open in 2013

"It means a lot to me," said a tearful Ormsby. "I've played a lot of golf in Europe, everywhere, and a few bumps along the way but it's pretty cool to get a win this late in your career.

"A few of my are mates over there so that makes it pretty special, having mates around makes it all the more special.

"I probably won't sleep too much on that flight on the way to Oz tonight."

Race to Dubai winner Tommy Fleetwood kicked off the defence of his title by finishing sixth.