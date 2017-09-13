Ortiz returning to Red Sox in front-office role

The Boston Red Sox will welcome back former star David Ortiz in a front-office role.

David Ortiz will be rejoining the Boston Red Sox after retiring following the 2016 MLB season, but it will not be as a member of the 25-man roster.

Ortiz will be returning to Boston in a front-office role similar to that of former Red Sox stars Pedro Martinez and Jason Varitek.

"I'm going to be doing different things with the Red Sox," Ortiz told WEEI.

"I'm going to be up in the front office. Doing some things like going seeing players. That's going to happen. At some point you're going to see [me] more often around, things like spring training. Pretty much what the other guys normally do."

Martinez and Varitek are special assistants to the president of baseball operations as they help with occasional day-to-day operations as well as serving as instructors for pitchers and catchers in spring training.

Ortiz could do the same thing with young hitters. He did say though he has zero intention of ever picking up a bat again as a member of the Red Sox's roster.

"I told you guys how it was going to be and it's been that way," he said.

"Just because I look in shape and everything, don't let me fool you. I haven't swung the bat since I retired."