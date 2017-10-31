Osanga eyes 'lot of trophies' with Plateau United

One of the newest recruits of the Peace Boys has indicated his willingness to help the NPFL defending champions win titles

King Osanga has spoken of his desire to help Plateau United win a 'lot of trophies'.

The Nigeria Professional Football League champions recently snapped the winger from FC IfeanyiUbah.

“I am now a player of Plateau United and it is my personal wish to help them win lot of trophies. It was an easier decision picking the club out of the several clubs that wanted me. The club was a surprise winner of the league title last season. The way they went about it without much noise made me desire coming to play for them,” Osanga told Goal.

“I have seen the glimpses of this in the few weeks I have spent here. I am hoping that the club will stick to what made them strong last season. They must make the players happy and try to ensure that they have quality players.

“I am looking forward to playing a great part in the team’s quest to do well in the Caf Confederation Cup. We won’t relax too in our quest to win the league title again,” he revealed.