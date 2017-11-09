Osimhen on target in Wolfsburg's win over FC Twente

The 18-year-old forward found the back of the net as Martin Schmidt’s men defeated the Dutch top-flight side in a warm-up encounter

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen was on target as Wolfsburg secured a 2-1 victory over FC Twente in a friendly encounter on Thursday.

After a goalless first half, the forward opened scoring at the AOK Stadion in the 53rd minute after being set up by Daniel Didavi.

Osimhen’s effort was neutralized when Jari Oosterwijk scored the equalizer for Gert Verbeek’s men seven minutes later.

Robin Knoche then secured the win for the Wolves in the 68th minute.

Osimhen who has played in two Bundesliga games this campaign was later replaced by youngster John Yeboah with fourteen minutes remaining in the encounter.