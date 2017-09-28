Osorio makes limited changes to Mexico roster for final World Cup qualifiers

El Tri will take on Trinidad & Tobago and Honduras in their final two Hexagonal matches, having already qualified for the World Cup

Mexico head coach Juan Carlos Osorio has named a mostly unchanged roster for his side's final two World Cup qualifiers in October, despite not needing anything from the two matches with the side already qualified for the World Cup.

Carlos Salcedo, Nestor Araujo, Miguel Layun, Hector Herrera, Erick Gutierrez and Oribe Peralta are the new faces who were not with El Tri for their Hexagonal matches against Panama and Costa Rica earlier this month.

Defender Hector Moreno makes the squad despite suffering a muscle injury at club side Roma, while Salcedo returns to the team for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury at the Confederations Cup this summer.

Having already qualified for Russia 2018, Mexico will face Trinidad & Tobago on Oct. 6 in San Luis – a rare home match away from the Estadio Azteca – before wrapping up the Hexagonal with a match at Honduras on Oct. 10.

Full Roster:

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Standard), Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul), Rodolfo Cota (Chivas)

Defenders: Diego Reyes (Porto), Nestor Araujo (Santos Laguna), Hugo Ayala (Tigres), Hector Moreno (Roma), Edson Alvarez (Club America), Jesus Gallardo (Pumas), Oswaldo Alanis (Chivas), Miguel Layun (Porto), Carlos Salcedo (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Midfielders: Hector Herrera (Porto), Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Erick Gutierrez (Pachuca), Elias Hernandez (Leon), Giovani dos Santos (LA Galaxy)

Forwards: Javier Hernandez (West Ham United), Raul Jimenez (Benfica), Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad), Hirving Lozano (PSV), Javier Aquino (Tigres), Jesus "Tecatito" Corona (Porto), Oribe Peralta (Club America)