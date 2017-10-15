Ospreys 21 Clermont Auvergne 26: French heavyweights given major fright as Welshmen show great heart

For at least a few moments the Ospreys believed they could pull off a remarkable comeback and leave behind form that would have lined the bottom of a birdcage. But, ultimately, Clermont proved why they have reached the Champions Cup final in three of the last five years and why they could indeed take that desperate last step to the silverware this time around.

This was nothing like the Ospreys who had lost five in succession in the Pro14. Well, it was for the first 15 minutes when the visitors nonchalantly ran in two tries and exposed the home defence as so porous it could have been non-existent. Yet from 14-0, the Welshmen showed some heart and at last some of their undoubted quality which brought them within two points in the last five minutes. As it was, a losing bonus point was as much as they could have hoped.

“It is gutting for the boys not getting the result. We started pretty slowly, but I thought we grew into the game,” Ospreys head coach Steve Tandy said. "We outscored them three tries to two, so it is pretty disappointing to be on the wrong end of the scoreboard. In the end, we were pretty close to coming away with the points.”

Clermot host Northampton and if Jim Mallider did not know before – which he did – the Saints should beware Alivereti Raka. The Fijian wing should not be given space, certainly not the half acre afforded in the fourth minute. His sidestepping past two defenders was impressive enough but the manner in which he piled over from 10 yards after Keelan Giles and Dan Biggar had both gripped on like fleas to an Alsatians was truly frightening.

Alvereti Raka scores a try for Clermont Credit: AFP More