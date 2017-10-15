Ospreys 21 Clermont Auvergne 26: French heavyweights given major fright as Welshmen show great heart
For at least a few moments the Ospreys believed they could pull off a remarkable comeback and leave behind form that would have lined the bottom of a birdcage. But, ultimately, Clermont proved why they have reached the Champions Cup final in three of the last five years and why they could indeed take that desperate last step to the silverware this time around.
This was nothing like the Ospreys who had lost five in succession in the Pro14. Well, it was for the first 15 minutes when the visitors nonchalantly ran in two tries and exposed the home defence as so porous it could have been non-existent. Yet from 14-0, the Welshmen showed some heart and at last some of their undoubted quality which brought them within two points in the last five minutes. As it was, a losing bonus point was as much as they could have hoped.
“It is gutting for the boys not getting the result. We started pretty slowly, but I thought we grew into the game,” Ospreys head coach Steve Tandy said. "We outscored them three tries to two, so it is pretty disappointing to be on the wrong end of the scoreboard. In the end, we were pretty close to coming away with the points.”
Clermot host Northampton and if Jim Mallider did not know before – which he did – the Saints should beware Alivereti Raka. The Fijian wing should not be given space, certainly not the half acre afforded in the fourth minute. His sidestepping past two defenders was impressive enough but the manner in which he piled over from 10 yards after Keelan Giles and Dan Biggar had both gripped on like fleas to an Alsatians was truly frightening.
The chills for the next score should have been felt purely by the Ospreys defensive team. Scott Spedding, who could just be the most underrated player in world rugby considering all of his qualities, was allowed a ridiculous, uninterrupted passage under the posts and at that stage it was cricket scores.
Credit to the Ospreys for bouncing back, especially as this is a region maybe at its lowest point of confidence, and credit to Rhys Webb, the Lions scrum-half, for finding a chink of space to dive over and bring his team back into the game. But Morgan Parra’s boot, together with continued white-shirted indiscipline, pulled the deficit to 13 by the break. Dan Baker, the No 8 who up until then had been their most effective ball carrier, was also carried off on a stretcher after an awkward fall.
They were assisted in their attempt to recover by a yellow card to David Strettle, but in truth that looked harsh on the former England wing who, replays showed, might not even been offside when he intercepted Webb’s pass on his own touchline.
Again, chances were spurned by the Ospreys, and when Parra kicked a penalty the curtains threatened. But Dan Evans, a full-back who is due so much more recognition, stoked the coals when going over in the corner. With six minutes to go, the fire was raging. But great teams know how to douse flames and Clermont poured forward to allow Spedding to button a penalty.
Ospreys have to travel to Saracens next weekend. "They are undefeated in two years in European rugby, so it's a pretty tough task, but we have got to go there and be positive," Tandy said, not altogether convincingly.