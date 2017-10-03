Ospreys' Baldwin 'on the mend' after lion bite

After being bitten by a lion in South Africa, the Ospreys are hopeful Scott Baldwin can make a swift recovery.

Ospreys and Wales hooker Scott Baldwin is "on the mend" after being bitten by a lion in South Africa last week.

Baldwin sustained a hand injury that required stitches after attempting to stroke the animal at a game lodge ahead of Friday's Pro14 clash with the Cheetahs.

The bizarre incident ruled him out of the Welsh region's defeat in Bloemfontein, but defence coach Brad Davis is confident Baldwin can make a swift recovery.

"I haven't seen him since we've come back," he told a news conference. "I've no idea [how long he's going to be out for]. I can't imagine it's going to be years, hopefully weeks.

"I'm sure he's on the repair and hopefully we see him sooner rather than later."

Asked to elaborate on the severity of Baldwin's injury, Davis added: "I tried to stay out of the way of the lion, so I don't know.

"I know he's had a clean-out of the wound and it's on the repair, so I think they've got to keep looking into that to make sure it's as clean as possible and hopefully he's back with us soon."

Baldwin's injury means he will miss Saturday's derby clash with the Scarlets.