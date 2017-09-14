Osun United draw Sunshine Stars, FC Ifeanyi Ubah face ABS in Federation Cup quarter-final draw

Defending champions FC Ifeanyi Ubah will face ABS FC while Sunshine Stars have drawn Osun United in the Federation Cup quarter-final draw.
Akwa United, meanwhile, will face either Ekiti United or Katsina United Feeders in a daunting tie, for Abdu Maikaba’s side who chase a Caf Confederation Cup ticket, while reigning Nigerian champions Plateau United will take on winners between Niger Tornadoes and FC Abuja.
FC Ifeanyi Ubah must get past ABS FC if they hope to brighten their chances of retaining the title they won last year.
Sunshine Stars progressed to the quarter-finals by virtue of a comprehensive victory over Ngwa FC, but they will have their work cut out against the Osogbo based, who dismissed El Kanemi Warriors 2-1.
Games of the last eight are slated for September 20th and 23rd while the semi-final games come up on September 27 and October 4 respectively.
Quarter-final fixtures
Osun United vs Sunshine Stars
Akwa United vs Ekiti United or Katsina United
FC Ifeanyi Ubah vs ABS
Plateau United vs Niger Tornadoes or FC Abuja