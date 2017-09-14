Osun United draw Sunshine Stars, FC Ifeanyi Ubah face ABS in Federation Cup quarter-final draw

The Owena Whales have been given a tough test, while the Anambra Warriors would be hoping to get past Henry Makinwa’s men

Defending champions FC Ifeanyi Ubah will face ABS FC while Sunshine Stars have drawn Osun United in the Federation Cup quarter-final draw.

Akwa United, meanwhile, will face either Ekiti United or Katsina United Feeders in a daunting tie, for Abdu Maikaba’s side who chase a Caf Confederation Cup ticket, while reigning Nigerian champions Plateau United will take on winners between Niger Tornadoes and FC Abuja.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah must get past ABS FC if they hope to brighten their chances of retaining the title they won last year.

Sunshine Stars progressed to the quarter-finals by virtue of a comprehensive victory over Ngwa FC, but they will have their work cut out against the Osogbo based, who dismissed El Kanemi Warriors 2-1.

Games of the last eight are slated for September 20th and 23rd while the semi-final games come up on September 27 and October 4 respectively.

Quarter-final fixtures



Osun United vs Sunshine Stars

Akwa United vs Ekiti United or Katsina United

FC Ifeanyi Ubah vs ABS

Plateau United vs Niger Tornadoes or FC Abuja