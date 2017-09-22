Osun United’s Olalere predicts difficult Sunshine return leg

Osun United captain, Hakeem Olalere has predicted a tough return leg match in Ijebu Ode on Saturday when they face Sunshine Stars in the Federation Cup quarter-final tie despite the Omoluabi Giants holding a 1-0 advantage from the first leg.

Though they played with a man down, the team managed a slim win over the Owena Whales through Tosin Omoyele in the 66th minute.

According to him, his side still have a lot of work to do if they are to progress to the semi-finals of the competition.

“If I have to be honest with you, I will admit it was a tough game. We had to produce our best performance to get the single goal that we are taking to Ijebu Ode. Sunshine Stars played very well and they were further assisted by the fact that we had one of our players sent off due to two yellow cards,” Olalere told Goal.

"It is our objective to not only qualify for the semi-finals but the final. We know we must go to Ijebu Ode to fight our way into the semi-finals of the competition. We have seen what Sunshine Stars have brought to the table and we are going to neutralise it in the second leg tie.

"It was fun meeting with our former coach, Duke Udi but it won’t be about him when the second leg game resumes in Ijebu Ode on Saturday."