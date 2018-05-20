Golf: Otaegui claims second European Tour win at Belgian Knockout

Spaniard Adrian Otaegui won the inaugural Belgian Knockout on Sunday, defeating Benjamin Hebert in the final of the European Tour event.

The world number 102 tasted victory on the Tour for just the second time as he posted below-par scores in every match of the weekend to emerge as a deserving winner.

Otaegui knocked out compatriot Jorge Campillo in the quarter-finals and then thrashed David Drysdale to book a place in the decider against Frenchman Hebert.

READ MORE: Host Pieters crashes out in Belgian Knockout

READ MORE: Lagergren breaks through for first European Tour title

READ MORE: Wise, Leishman tied for Byron Nelson lead



And the 25-year-old had too much for his opponent, despite trailing after shooting a bogey on the opening hole.

Three consecutive birdies through holes six, seven and eight recovered Otaegui's momentum and Hebert failed to go with the Spaniard, finishing on one under to the winner's three under.

Campillo had led the leaderboard in qualifying but struggled to replicate that form on Sunday, as Nicolas Colsaerts - the last Belgian representative - also exited to James Heath in the last eight.

Drysdale defeated Heath by one stroke in an all-British third-place play-off.