Otaegui mounts stunning finish for first European Tour title

Adrian Otaegui won four holes in succession to come from behind and beat home hope Marcel Siem in a stunning finish in the Paul Lawrie Match Play final.
Otaegui was three down through nine holes, but won six after the turn, including four on the spin in a thrilling par, birdie, birdie, birdie finish that secured a 2 and 1 victory at Golf Resort Bad Griesbach.
German Siem was 3up after eight and went 2up after birdieing the 13th, appearing set to see out a win. However, a bogey at the next opened the door for Otaegui to claim his first triumph on the European Tour.
The 24-year-old looked in fine fettle as he dispatched compatriot Alejandro Canizares 6 and 5 in the semi-final earlier on Sunday, and he rediscovered that form when it mattered.
Otaegui drained a 25-foot putt for birdie on 17 and the crumbling Siem was unable to match him, handing the Spaniard the title following a brilliant back nine.
Otaegui proved a worthy winner having played 11 fewer holes than Siem, triumphing in two of his matches 6 and 5.
"I'm so happy," he said. "The way I played the back nine being three down after nine holes, I played good golf.
"Obviously Marcel missed a couple of shots but I was very, very focused, I knew I could do it and the way I finished was just the perfect finish to the week.
"I've been playing very well the whole week. I've made a few mistakes as everybody does. I was very solid the whole week and I ended up with the trophy.
"It's a big combination of things, getting some confidence, knowing I can do it well."
Siem earned his place in the final with a 2 and 1 win over Johan Carlsson, and the Swede went on to secure third place by beating Canizares 3 and 2, despite slipping from 2up to trailing by a hole through nine.