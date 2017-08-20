Otaegui mounts stunning finish for first European Tour title

Marcel Siem had the backing of local fans in Germany but he crumbled on the back nine and Adrian Otaegui took full advantage.

Adrian Otaegui won four holes in succession to come from behind and beat home hope Marcel Siem in a stunning finish in the Paul Lawrie Match Play final.

Otaegui was three down through nine holes, but won six after the turn, including four on the spin in a thrilling par, birdie, birdie, birdie finish that secured a 2 and 1 victory at Golf Resort Bad Griesbach.

German Siem was 3up after eight and went 2up after birdieing the 13th, appearing set to see out a win. However, a bogey at the next opened the door for Otaegui to claim his first triumph on the European Tour.

The 24-year-old looked in fine fettle as he dispatched compatriot Alejandro Canizares 6 and 5 in the semi-final earlier on Sunday, and he rediscovered that form when it mattered.

Otaegui drained a 25-foot putt for birdie on 17 and the crumbling Siem was unable to match him, handing the Spaniard the title following a brilliant back nine.

Otaegui proved a worthy winner having played 11 fewer holes than Siem, triumphing in two of his matches 6 and 5.

"I'm so happy," he said. "The way I played the back nine being three down after nine holes, I played good golf.

"Obviously Marcel missed a couple of shots but I was very, very focused, I knew I could do it and the way I finished was just the perfect finish to the week.

"I've been playing very well the whole week. I've made a few mistakes as everybody does. I was very solid the whole week and I ended up with the trophy.

"It's a big combination of things, getting some confidence, knowing I can do it well."

Siem earned his place in the final with a 2 and 1 win over Johan Carlsson, and the Swede went on to secure third place by beating Canizares 3 and 2, despite slipping from 2up to trailing by a hole through nine.