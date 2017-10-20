Otamendi and Stones making Kompany's absence much easier for Guardiola

The two centre-backs are giving their manager less reason to lament the Belgian's latest injury absence at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has hailed the blossoming centre-back partnership between Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones at Manchester City, with Vincent Kompany's latest injury ordeal showing no sign of an upturn.

Guardiola told a news conference ahead of Saturday's game against Burnley that club captain Kompany would miss out once more with a calf problem and he had no idea when the Belgium defender would return.

Over recent seasons, Kompany's absences have tended to prompt varying degrees of collapse in form by City's backline.

But Otamendi and Stones have formed an increasingly assured alliance over the course of five Premier League victories and three out of three in the Champions League since Kompany last featured at Bournemouth in August.

"A lot, a lot – I'm really impressed," Guardiola said when reviewing the duo's form, reserving particular praise for Otamendi – a robust, no-frills defender who would not necessarily be expected to flourish under the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss.

"Always we talk about the guys who play offensively but John and Nico, both of them were fantastic in the last month because they played all the games.

"Nico played against Stoke City when I had a lot of doubts because he came from [international duty with] Argentina, from 10 days with a lot of pressure in his mind to qualify for the World Cup.

"He is one of the players I have met in my life with the strongest mentality and he is a guy who only wants to learn in terms of the ball possession.

"Always he was strong in the air and winning duels. Also, he has the courage to play. Even when he makes mistakes, it doesn’t matter. If he loses the ball, he wants you to give it to him again and play.

"He's not afraid at all, it doesn't matter where he plays, has a lot of experience. He is an important guy for us. All the season, he has played outstanding."