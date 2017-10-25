Other teams scored plenty of goals with Carabao Cup ball: How Football League responded to Pep Guardiola's complaints

Man City failed to score in 120 minutes at the Etihad against Wolves - Manchester City FC

The English Football League has dismissed Pep Guardiola’s complaint about the Mitre ball used in the Carabao Cup after he claimed it was “impossible to score” with it.

Manchester City manager Guardiola blamed the “unacceptable” ball for his side’s failure to find the net in a match for the first time since April during Tuesday night’s penalty-shootout victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Spaniard’s criticisms were the latest directed this season at the Carabao Cup, which he last month called for the scrapping of.

The draws for the newly-rebranded competition have also been subjected to ridicule.

The EFL said in a statement: “The Mitre ball used in this season’s Carabao Cup is of exactly the same technical specification as the balls used in the Sky Bet EFL and Checkatrade Trophy, all of which are tested in accordance with the ‘Fifa Quality Programme for Footballs’ and meet the ‘Fifa Quality Pro’ standard.

“All balls used in the professional game are required to meet this standard. Clearly, preference is a subjective matter, but, overall, the entertainment provided across last night’s round-four ties would suggest that the ball used is not having a negative impact in the competition.

“We will look to engage with Mr Guardiola and Manchester City to fully understand any concerns in advance of their round-five tie.”

Guardiola condemned the ball after Tuesday night’s Wolves win, saying: “It is not acceptable, the ball was unacceptable for a high-level competition.

Man City needed a penalty shoot-out to overcome Wolves