Other teams scored plenty of goals with Carabao Cup ball: How Football League responded to Pep Guardiola's complaints
The English Football League has dismissed Pep Guardiola’s complaint about the Mitre ball used in the Carabao Cup after he claimed it was “impossible to score” with it.
Manchester City manager Guardiola blamed the “unacceptable” ball for his side’s failure to find the net in a match for the first time since April during Tuesday night’s penalty-shootout victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The Spaniard’s criticisms were the latest directed this season at the Carabao Cup, which he last month called for the scrapping of.
The draws for the newly-rebranded competition have also been subjected to ridicule.
The EFL said in a statement: “The Mitre ball used in this season’s Carabao Cup is of exactly the same technical specification as the balls used in the Sky Bet EFL and Checkatrade Trophy, all of which are tested in accordance with the ‘Fifa Quality Programme for Footballs’ and meet the ‘Fifa Quality Pro’ standard.
“All balls used in the professional game are required to meet this standard. Clearly, preference is a subjective matter, but, overall, the entertainment provided across last night’s round-four ties would suggest that the ball used is not having a negative impact in the competition.
“We will look to engage with Mr Guardiola and Manchester City to fully understand any concerns in advance of their round-five tie.”
Guardiola condemned the ball after Tuesday night’s Wolves win, saying: “It is not acceptable, the ball was unacceptable for a high-level competition.
“It is too light, there is no weight, nothing. It is not a good ball. It is impossible to score with a ball like that and I can say that because we won, I’m not making excuses. All of my players said, ‘What is that?’ I’m sorry, Carabao Cup, but that is not a serious ball for a serious competition.”
Guardiola last month joined Jose Mourinho in calling for the Carabao Cup to be scrapped, branding it a “waste of energy”.
“If you have to play the competition you have to play the competition, but it is a title that when you win it is okay, but, after that, people don’t give too much credit.
“The prize is good when you win another one, but you waste a lot of energy.”