Otieno: AFC Leopards confidence went down along the way

A run of five defeats and two draws in the team's last seven matches has raised many questions than answers at the Den

AFC Leopards started the season well collecting thirteen points from a possible 18 in their first six league matches.

A run of five defeats and two draws in the team's last seven matches has raised many questions than answers, and the team's ambitions have been put into doubt. Ingwe's top midfielder Duncan Otieno is confident that his side will bounce back after the break.

Why Gor Mahia midfielder must bulk up and be brave on the pitch

"As a team we feel challenged to work harder for better results in the second round. We started the season well because we were scoring, then all of a sudden we stopped scoring and became the opposite, conceding goals. Our confidence went down and that is what we are now fighting to regain," Otieno told Goal.

"We are not comfortable with what is going on, I ask the fans to continue supporting the team, all will be well; it is not yet over we will return fighting even harder, right now I know a lot is going on in their minds and people are talking negatively, but I think we are headed the right direction, we are playing good football the only thing remaining is to convert chances into goals."

After thirteen matches, AFC Leopards are placed in the 12th position with 15 points.