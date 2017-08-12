Ouch! Hummels takes on 'Fellaini Challenge' with Dortmund throwback pic

The Bayern Munich defender has shown that the Manchester United midfielder is not the only man to have been captured taking a ball to the face

Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels has taken on the ‘Fellaini Challenge’ after seeing the Manchester United midfielder pictured taking a painful ball to the face.

The Red Devils’ Belgium international has gone viral in the wake of his appearance in a UEFA Super Cup clash with Real Madrid, but not for the reasons he would have hoped.

Rather than seeing his performance capture the imagination, an unfortunate image of the 29-year-old has taken the world by storm – with Australian street artist ‘lushsux’ turning it into a mural.

Fellaini, to his credit, has welcomed the attention and laughed it off.

He may, however, have to continue seeing the funny side, with the #fellachallenge sweeping through social media.

'Fellaini is vital to Man Utd'

World Cup winner Hummels is the latest to get involved, with the 28-year-old posting a throwback picture from his time at Borussia Dortmund which proves that he knows Fellaini’s pain all too well.

Fellaini will be hoping to avoid a repeat of his gurning antics and start making headlines for all of the right reasons when United open their 2017-18 Premier League campaign at home to West Ham on Sunday. 

