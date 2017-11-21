Oumar Niasse becomes the first player to be charge for diving after penalty incident against Crystal Palace

Everton striker Oumar Niasse has become the first Premier League player ever to be charged with 'Successful Deception of a Match Official' after diving to win a penalty in the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The FA panel unanimously decided that Niasse had dived to win the fifth-minute spot-kick at Selhurst Park, converted by Leighton Baines, with the nearest defender Scott Dann later declaring himself stunned at the decision.

"He has conned the referee," said the Palace defender.

"I don't like to see people getting punished but also I don't like people diving to win penalties.

"[Niasse] probably knows he has conned them. If there was [contact] it was minimal. I haven't tried to tackle him; he has gone past me and you can see on the replays he has dived.

"At half-time, [Taylor] probably knew he made the wrong decision.''

Niasse responded by saying he didn't expect a reprimand over the incident, but an FA statement has revealed he will face charges.

The statement reads:

"Everton’s Oumar Niasse has been charged for ‘Successful Deception of a Match Official’ following the game against Crystal Palace on 18 November 2017.

"It is alleged he committed an act of simulation which led to a penalty being awarded in the 5th minute of the game.

"He has until 6pm on 21 November 2017 to respond.

"Incidents which suggest a match official has been deceived by an act of simulation are referred to a panel consisting of one ex-match official, one ex-manager and one ex-player.

"Each panel member will be asked to review all available video footage independently of one another to determine whether they consider it was an offence of ‘Successful Deception of a Match Official’.

"Only in circumstances where the panel are unanimous would The FA issue a charge."

The decision will be of little relief to relegation-threatened Palace though, who dropped two points and remain bottom of the table after Niasse's dive.