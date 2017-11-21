Oumar Niasse ‘fighting’ to become Everton’s main striker

The 27-year-old has scored six times in his last nine appearances for the Toffees and is aiming to become the club’s primary striking option

Everton forward Oumar Niasse has revealed he is ‘fighting’ to become the club’s first choice striker.

The Senegal international was told by erstwhile Toffees manager Ronald Koeman he had no future at Goodison Park. And after a futile effort to offload him the summer, he was banished to the U23s.

But struggles to find a suitable replacement for Romelu Lukaku - who departed for Manchester United in the summer, saw the forward restored to the senior side.

Three days after an impressive seven-minute cameo in a League Cup encounter against Sunderland, he came off the bench to score a brace that helped the Toffees secure a 2-1 comeback victory over Bournemouth on September 23.

And the former Lokomotiv Moscow striker has gone on to register six goals in nine appearances across all competitions this term for the Merseyside outfit.

Asked if he targets the role of the Toffees' first choice striker, Niasse told EvertonTv: “I am fighting to get it, I am always fighting to give my best.

“What people think is not in my hands. It is my second season in a row without a pre-season. I have to fight for myself, to get my fitness back.

“I am getting better and, hopefully, in three or four games I will be 100 percent (and ready) to give my best.

"People will decide then. It is not in my hands who will be the main striker but I am always trying to fight and give my best,” he concluded.

However, Niasse has been charged by the FA's retrospective review panel for simulation against Crystal Palace last weekend and could miss Everton's next two Premier League games against Southampton and West Ham United, if found guilty.

David Unsworth's side, currently three points ahead of 18th-placed West Ham United, will be hoping for a positive result against the Saints to move further away from the drop zone.