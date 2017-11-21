Oumar Niasse is first Premier League player charged with ‘successful deception of a match official’

Oumar Niasse won a penalty for Everton in the fifth minute of the game against Palace - REUTERS

Oumar Niasse has become the first Premier League player charged with ‘successful deception of a match official’ following Everton’s 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.

The Football Association announced Niasse was alleged to have “committed an act of simulation which led to a penalty being awarded in the fifth minute of the game”.

Giving him until 6pm to respond, the FA added: “Incidents which suggest a match official has been deceived by an act of simulation are referred to a panel consisting of one ex-match official, one ex-manager and one ex-player.

“Each panel member will be asked to review all available video footage independently of one another to determine whether they consider it was an offence of ‘successful deception of a match official’.

“Only in circumstances where the panel are unanimous would the FA issue a charge.”

Niasse celebrates after scoring Everton's second goal Credit: Reuters