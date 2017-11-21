Oumar Niasse is first Premier League player charged with ‘successful deception of a match official’
Oumar Niasse has become the first Premier League player charged with ‘successful deception of a match official’ following Everton’s 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.
The Football Association announced Niasse was alleged to have “committed an act of simulation which led to a penalty being awarded in the fifth minute of the game”.
Giving him until 6pm to respond, the FA added: “Incidents which suggest a match official has been deceived by an act of simulation are referred to a panel consisting of one ex-match official, one ex-manager and one ex-player.
“Each panel member will be asked to review all available video footage independently of one another to determine whether they consider it was an offence of ‘successful deception of a match official’.
“Only in circumstances where the panel are unanimous would the FA issue a charge.”
Scott Dann had accused Niasse of "conning" referee Anthony Taylor to win Everton's penalty.
Dann said: "He has conned the referee. I don't like to see people getting punished but also I don't like people diving to win penalties.
"(Niasse) probably knows he has conned them. If there was (contact) it was minimal. I haven't tried to tackle him; he has gone past me and you can see on the replays he has dived.
"At half-time, (Taylor) probably knew he made the wrong decision."
Niasse said of the incident: "People were saying that I fell down easily.
"I don't know. I didn't see the video again. To get into the box, I tried to dribble the guy; he was coming into contact.
"When I felt the contact, I knew then he pushed me away.
"The contact was on my upper body but when I felt the contact I was in the box so that is it: that is all I have to do, go on the floor. It was because I was running so quick.
"I will be shocked (if I am charged with diving) because there is contact."