Ouna hails team effort in Wazito sterling performance

Wazito FC are currently third on the log, with leaders Vihiga and Nairobi Stima ahead with three points

Wazito FC coach Frank Ouna is impressed with the team's performance at National Super League level.

Wazito are currently third on the log, with leaders Vihiga and Nairobi Stima ahead with three points. Wazito FC also have a game in hand. The outcome has impressed coach Ouna, who has termed it as tremendous. "It is very hard to single out individuals when it has been done by a team effort.

"Overall the boys have been tremendous. They have all put excellent shifts from game to game," Ouna told the team's official website.

The coach credited Bikram Yoga on developing and increasing players’ strength, flexibility and intensity of Wazito’s play. “It has also helped detoxify (recovery sessions), relieve stress, tone, and heal chronic pain, joint aches and knee injuries."

The team will break for seven days to have the boys recover from the wear and tear since January.