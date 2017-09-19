Ouna tips Wazito to bounce back after league setback

Vihiga United is leading the race with 58 points, five more than second-placed Nairobi Stima while KCB are third on 52

Wazito FC suffered a 1-0 defeat against rivals Ushuru FC on Monday, denting the team's promotion hopes.

The Frank Ouna coached side is currently placed in the 5th position with 46 points, six below the third position that is currently occupied by KCB. The tactician is confident the team will bounce back and pose a strong challenge to ensure they realize the dream of playing in the top tier next season.

"It was unfortunate, we did not take our chances and they got theirs and used it. It is disappointing considering we had a chance of claiming maximum points. We have to forget this outcome as soon as possible and focus on our next match, with an aim of bouncing back and registering a win," Ouna told Goal.

"We have many matches to go, we are not yet out of the race, but we should be consistent, it is the only way we will realize promotion by the end of the season."

Vihiga United is leading the race with 58 points, five more than second-placed Nairobi Stima. KCB is third with 52, followed by Ushuru and Wazito respectively.