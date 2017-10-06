Oupa Manyisa and George Lebese have not improved Mamelodi Sundowns

The former Moroka Swallows player believes that the Brazilians will feel the pressure in all their league games as they eye their eighthPSL title

Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Hareaipha "Simba" Marumo has expressed doubt that the club's new signings, George Lebese and Oupa Manyisa have the dynamism to take the team to the next level.

Lebese and Manyisa joined the Brazilians from Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates respectively prior to the current season.

Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane disclosed that he backed the signing of the two experienced players, who helped their former teams win the PSL titles.

"I am not sure if the new recruits can take them higher. The standard they set last year was so high that I am not sure they can take it forward," he told The Sowetan.

"I still have to see how the new-look side will fare. I am not sure they will reach the same level, but I personally hope they can do it," he continued.

Marumo expects the Brazilians to mount a serious challenge for the PSL title this season after failing to defend their Caf Champions League title.

"It was disappointing because I expected them to go far. They have to bounce back in terms of picking themselves up after their elimination," the retired striker added.

"I expect them to do a lot better domestically. It is a scar they will feel for a long time this season," Marumo explained.

"If anything, they will feel pressure in all their PSL games but I expect them to do well in the league," he concluded.