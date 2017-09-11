Oupa Manyisa reveals real reasons behind leaving Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns

Manyisa has featured in all three domestic games for the Brailians, and he feels he beginning to grow as a player under the tutelage of Pitso Mosimane

Midfielder Oupa Manyisa has opened up about his decision to leave Orlando Pirates for Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 28-year-old made a move to Chloorkop last month, ending his nine-year stint at the Buccaneers, and he said he needed to grow as a player and the only way to achieve that was by starting afresh at a different club.

"As a player you have to grow. I took the path of growing by coming here. I will grow as a player here because I know that I have to start afresh and fight for my place in the team," Manyisa told the Sundowns website.

"It’s part of life. If I didn’t want to grow as a player I would have said that I don’t want to go anywhere and just stay where I was already at and everything would be simple for me," he said.

"I decided to go because there are some players who want to play football who were coming after me. I also felt that I wouldn’t be doing justice to the younger boys there if I stayed and blocked their progress. I had to leave so that they can start growing and make names for themselves. I also want to take my football to the next level which is why I joined an ambitious team like Sundowns that wants to win everything," he added.

The Randfontein-born midfielder said he is enjoying working with coach Pitso Mosimane, whom he described as someone who lives football.

"It’s a nice atmosphere working with him because he lives football. Everything about him is football. It shows in how he works and the results that the club has achieved," he said.

"When you join his team, you come here to live football. You don’t just come here, train and go to the game. You have to live football 24/7. I am also like that. It’s easier for me to even handle the assignments he gives us of analysing our games and our opponents. That’s what I have been doing all these years. Sitting home, watching football and analysing my opponents," Manyisa concluded.