Oupa Manyisa still negotiating personal terms with Sundowns

Masandawana are believed to be closing in on Lebese's signature, and plan to announce his signing alongside Manyisa

According to the latest reports coming out of Chloorkop, Mamelodi Sundowns could be set to unveil the signings of both Oupa Manyisa and George Lebese in the coming days.

Manyisa’s departure was announced last week by Orlando Pirates’ chairman Dr Irvin Khoza, but Masandawana are yet to confirm the acquisition, and according to a source close to Independent Media, it is because the former Buccaneers’ captain is still negotiating personal terms with Sundowns.

“Sundowns are discussing personal terms with Oupa (Manyisa). That’s why the club hasn’t made any official announcement," a source close to the deal who spoke on condition of anonymity told Independent Media.

Furthermore, it is also believed that Manyisa would join the Tshwane giants as part of a swap deal, and according to reports, Kudakwashe Mahachi’s name is the latest to be bandied about. However, the player has apparently refused to leave Golden Arrows where he is currently on loan.

Meanwhile, reports over the weekend suggested that Sundowns were closing in on the signing of long-term target George Lebese.

“The boy has already indicated to Chiefs he isn't happy and he wants a new challenge," said another source.

"Chiefs and Sundowns have to reach an agreement so he can leave. Sundowns has been chasing this boy for a while,” the source explained.

Lebese has missed Amakhosi’s last two pre-season encounters, but Chiefs have been quick to downplay any talk of a move away from the club.

“He was injured in the Black Label (Champion Cup). That’s why he didn’t play. We even announced that publicly,” Chiefs’ spokesman Vina Maphosa said.

“We didn’t travel with all of our players to East London. Check our line-up. Nobody has told me about Lebese talking to Sundowns. I don’t know (anything) about that,” Maphosa elaborated.