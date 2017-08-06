Oupa Manyisa thought he owned Orlando Pirates, says Tonic Chabalala

Dr Irvin Khoza announced on Thursday that Manyisa will be joining Sundowns, and Chabalala is happy that the Bucs skipper is finally leaving the club

Former Orlando Pirates defender Tonic Chabalala has endorsed the club's decision to sell Oupa Manyisa to Mamelodi Sundowns.

According to Chabalala, the Randfontein-born midfielder, who has been a professional footballer since 2008, thought he owned the club.

Manyisa has never been the same player since Andile Jali left the Sea Robbers in 2014. He has been inconsistent, and things worsened after being given the armband.

Nevertheless, he is not the only player whom Chabalala criticized. Happy Jele, Mpho Maokola and Thabo Matlaba also got on the wrong end of the stick.

"Oupa is the one who caused all the problems at Pirates. He thought he owned the club," Chabalala said in an interview with Power FM.

"Oupa, Happy, Makola and Matlaba think they are in charge there. You could see Oupa had no hunger anymore. He always knew he was gonna play," he said.

"I think it was a good decision for the Chairman to let go of Oupa. We need to start afresh," Chabalala continued.

Chabalala urged Pirates to start building for the future, especially now that they have a new coach in Micho Sredojevic.

"We need to build. If you are a player you must have hunger all the time and you could see that this was no longer the Oupa we used to know," concluded the former Bucs centre-back.

Sundowns have yet to announce Manyisa's deal, but they are expected to finalize everything with Pirates in the next few days.