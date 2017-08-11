Oupa Manyisa understands what it takes to play for Sundowns, says Hlompho Kekana

Despite Manyisa being only a shadow of himself in recent times, Kekana believes that the playmaker can still offer a lot at Masandawana

Mamelodi Sundowns recently announced the acquisition of former Orlando Pirates captain Oupa Manyisa.

During his time in Houghton, Manyisa was a fan favourite but the pressures of the game seemed to be a little too much to handle for the 29-year-old over the past 12 months. However, following his move to Chloorkop, Manyisa is eager to reignite his career and according to his captain at Sundowns, Hlompho Kekana, he is enjoying a new lease on life in Tshwane.

“Oupa (Manyisa) is settling in very well and I am happy to see him enjoying life with his new teammates‚” Kekana said on Times Media.

“He has been showing a big smile on his face and it shows that we are going to have a good season with him.

"I sat down with him on the first day he arrived,” he continued.

"We were in camp at Royal Marang in Rustenburg and we spoke about so many things that revolve around life in general.

"I told him that here at Sundowns we don't really depend on a single individual.

"So we must make sure that we support him. He just has to make sure that he adapts well in the team and ensures that he represents the badge well,” Kekana added.

Furthermore, Kekana also believes that Manyisa’s extensive experience makes him an asset to the team and he hopes that Manyisa will have a positive influence on the Brazilians’ younger players.

“When we signed Oupa obviously we knew that he had so much to offer to the team. He is an experienced player also and we hope that his experiences over the years rubs on to other players‚ especially the young ones like Percy Tau and Motjeka Madisha,” Kekana said.

“Oupa doesn't need introduction in South African football. Oupa has done so well for himself in South African football.

“He has been to the Caf Champions League final with Pirates‚ so the experience he has tells you that the guy understands the game.

"He understands what it takes for him to play for Mamelodi Sundowns,” he concluded.