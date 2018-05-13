NBA: Ousted Raptors coach Casey thanks fans, Toronto in heartfelt message

Fired Raptors coach Dwane Casey delivered an emotional message to Toronto and the team's fans.

The Raptors were 320-238 under Casey, winning four Atlantic Division titles.

They won 50 games in each of the past three seasons, including a team-record 59 this campaign.

READ MORE: Strasburg, Harper lead Nationals over Diamondbacks

READ MORE: Red Sox end Yankees’ eight-game winning streak

But LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers dispatched the Raptors in the playoffs in each of the past three seasons, including four-game sweeps last season and this season.

It led to Casey being fired on Friday, but the 61-year-old was thankful after his time in charge came to an end.

"Thank you to basketball fans across this city and the country of Canada who supported the Raptors and welcomed my family with open arms during our seven years here," Casey's message in the Toronto Star began.

"Thank you to all the fans who cheered us on at the Air Canada Centre while we built this program into a playoff contender, packed Jurassic Park even in the cold and rain, watched the games from home and offered their undying support as we traveled this road to relevancy together."