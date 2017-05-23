We outclassed El Kanemi Warriors, boasts ABS' Makinwa

The Saraki Boys gaffer insists his side were in superb spirit to silence Ladan Bosso's side to secure a winning start in the second round on Sunday.

Henry Makinwa has boasted that ABS were outstanding in 2-1 win over El Kanemi Warriors at the Ilorin Township Stadium.

Despite a narrow 1-0 first leg loss at the Maiduguri Township Stadium, strikes from Kehinde Ayinde and Ebuka Anaekwe helped the Ilorin based side to seal maximum points.

The ex-international believes his side impressive display and victory were possible thanks to a better turf than what they played on in the first leg in Maiduguri.

"It was an outstanding victory for us. We outclassed them in every department of the game," Makinwa told Goal.

"It was 1-1 before we had the second goal from someone who just dribbled everyone on the pitch to score.

"We couldn't convert many of our chances though they had some impressive defending too. The victory will give us another confident boost to go to Akwa United.

"In Maiduguri, there pitch was not good. We couldn't play good football because the turf was poor. But here in Ilorin, we had a standard pitch.

"It could have been more than two if we took all the chances we had. We missed more than four glaring chances.

"The difference in our performance in the first leg defeat and second leg victory was from the pitch."